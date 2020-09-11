Barriers Around Courthouse are Removed; Mayor Promises to Be Ready For More Threats

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—One of the symbols of the riots in Kenosha a few weeks ago has been removed. The barrier that surrounded the court house was removed this week as quiet has returned to the city’s streets.

But the on-going investigation surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on August 23rd has left some with uneasy feelings that trouble could return.

Specifically potential violence that could happen after a decision is made by the District Attorney’s office on charges for the officer involved.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that the city will be as prepared as possible.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has thirty days to complete its work but there is no official timeline for when the D.A. will make his decision.