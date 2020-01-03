Barrington Man Charged After Attempted Escape

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

(Waukegan, IL) A DUI suspect is facing new charges, after he reportedly tried to escape Lake County Sheriff’s custody.

Shane Zillman was arrested on New Year’s Day on a charge of DUI while his license was suspended. Sheriff’s officials say as the Barrington area man was being transported to the Lake County Jail, he was able to bend, then slip his handcuffs, and tried to flee. Zillman was tased, then taken back into custody.

The 27-year-old now faces charges of criminal damage to property, escape, and an unrelated domestic battery charge, in addition to the various counts related to the original DUI. Bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.