Barrington Man Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Coffee Pot Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) A Barrington man has been convicted of killing his wife after a domestic dispute.

Larry Lotz was found guilty of 2nd degree murder in the January 2016 shooting death of his wife Karen.

The dispute started when the victim confronted Lotz about leaving the coffee pot on all day. The 60-year-old then smashed the coffee pot, retreated to the 2nd floor of his garage, and shot his wife four times as she climbed the stairs.

Lotz now faces anything from probation to 20 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for early October.