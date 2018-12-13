Barron ceremony offers hope for missing teenage girl

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — People turned out in the city of Barron to light up a “tree of hope” in honor not of Christmas but of missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

The local middle school student has been missing since her parents were slain Oct. 15. James and Denise Closs were fatally shot in their home, and investigators believe Jayme was abducted.

Wednesday’s event at Riverview Middle School featured a 16-foot tree with messages of hope, the release of lighted lanterns and a message from Barron native and “The Voice” finalist Chris Kroeze,

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells WEAU-TV that there are no breaks in the case. He says Wednesday’s event lifted his spirits, because he hasn’t smiled in a long time.