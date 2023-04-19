Beach Park Man Arrested in Antioch After Large Amount of Drugs, Cash Found in Vehicle

(Antioch, IL) A Beach Park man has been arrested, after possessing a large amount of cannabis and cash. A traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Antioch led to the discovery of roughly eight pounds of Cannabis, pills that were marked as Xanax and over 143-thousand-dollars in cash. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kewan Hampton, was taken into custody and faces charges of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis and Intent to Distribute. Further charges related to the discovered pills could be forthcoming. The 24-year-old’s bond amount is currently unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-19-23)