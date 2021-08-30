Beach Park Man Arrested in Waukegan Murder an Attempted Murder

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-30-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and one injured. The incident took place last Thursday evening in the 1400 block of Lorraine Place. One victim, only identified as a man in his 30’s, was shot in the back, and later died at the hospital. The other victim, only identified as a man in his 40’s, was shot in the head, and remains in serious condition. The suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Garibay, turned himself into police about 4 hours after the shootings. The 42-year-old Beach Park man was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. A bond amount is not currently known.