Beach Park Man Arrested on Weapons Charges After “Unruly” Antioch Party

(Antioch, IL) A man arrested after what police called an “unruly” party in Antioch, has been identified. Officials say a noise complaint on Saturday night led to the breakup of the party, which was said to involve over 300 people. Most of the people lingered in the neighborhood, which brought a large police presence. One person, identified as Tabiest Hearton, was taken into custody after a rifle was found in his vehicle. The 23-year-old Beach Park man faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The homeowners from the party, and others that lingered were cited for various ordinance violations.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-30-23)