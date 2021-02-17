Beach Park Man Found Insane in Killing of Father

(Waukegan, IL) A Beach Park man accused of killing his father with garden shears, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. George Bryce was facing first-degree murder charges in the gruesome killing of his father Warren back in July of 2019.

But a Lake County Judge said the defendant’s long history with mental illness led to the insanity ruling.

Bryce will now be transferred to a state mental facility, though no date has yet been set for that transfer, and it’s unclear just how long the 23-year-old will remain in state care.