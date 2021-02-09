Beach Park Murder Suspect Refuses to Leave Cell for Hearing

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of killing two people in a Beach Park garage, is expected in court today, after some drama yesterday. Timothy Triplett Jr. was due for an arraignment on Monday in the December deaths of Carlos Rodas Perez and his wife Mercedes Rodas.

But the 34-year-old refused to leave his jail cell, and never appeared. Defense attorneys promised that Triplett would be ready today.

Details of the case are still scarce, but authorities say there was no known connection between the couple and their alleged killer.