Bell Again Seeks New Investigation Into Son’s Death

KENOSHA, WI—Michael Bell, advocating for a new investigation into his son’s death, addressed the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission last night.

He asked for an agenda item, offering what he calls new evidence into the 2004 police shooting that resulted in Michael Bell Jr’s death. No action was taken by the commission.

Earlier this month Bell held a press conference offering the same evidence. Bell says that his private investigators found a bullet hole at the shooting scene that contradicts the officers’ official accounts of that night’s events. He also has collected open records requests, expert interviews, and other materials.

The younger Bell was said to have resisted arrest and attempted to get an officer’s firearm when he was fatally shot. The officers were cleared and Bell has long disputed that narrative.