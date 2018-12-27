Bell Goes After Kenosha D.A.; Alleges Blocking of New Investigation

KENOSHA, WI–Michael Bell continues his efforts to open a new investigation into his son’s death. Michael Bell Jr was shot and killed by Kenosha Police during a 2004 incident in from Bell’s home. The shooting was deemed justified just days later and since then Bell St has been seeking a new inquest.

Bell now alleges that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley contacted 13 Kenosha alderman before the council deliberated a measure which would have requested a coroner’s inquest into Bell Jr’s death.

In a voicemail message allegedly from Graveley and obtained by Bell through an open records request, the D.A. asks an alderman if they can meet so he can offer his reasoning for refusing a new investigation.

Bell alleges that Graveley operated outside of normal behavior by contacting the 13 alderman after the resolution was requested. The resolution was never passed by the city council.