Bell Petitions Court For John Doe Investigation

KENOSHA, WI–Michael Bell is again requesting a new investigation into the 2004 death of his son. Michael Bell Jr was shot and killed during an altercation with police. The initial investigation in 2004 was done internally and exonerated the officers involved in the incident.

Now Bell has petitioned the court for a John Doe investigation done by a special prosecutor. Bell’s petition comes months after a similar request was denied by Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and also Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

Bell has also spearheaded a heavy media blitz which accuses local officials of covering up what happened the night of Michael Bell Jr’s death. It’s unclear when the court will decide to open a new investigation.