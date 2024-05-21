Bell’s RBI single in 10th lifts Marlins to 3-2 win over Brewers

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Bell singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to give the Miami Marlins a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Christian Bethancourt’s sacrifice bunt against reliever Mitch White (1-1) advanced automatic runner Vidal Brujan to third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was intentionally walked and stole second. Bryan De La Cruz drew an intentional walk before Bell hit a grounder to right field that scored Brujan for Miami’s fifth walkoff win of the season.

“At first I was thinking get the ball in the air to the outfield,” Bell said. “But when I found myself with a two-strike at-bat, I was just trying to put the ball in play. I was fortunate enough to get it away from the infielders.”

After dropping to a season-low 21 games under .500 on May 13, the Marlins (16-33) have won five of their last six.

“It feels good. It feels like last year,” Bell said. “Hopefully, we can turn the ship around and play Marlins baseball. The vibes right now feel like last year.”

Tanner Scott (4-4) allowed a leadoff walk to Christian Yelich in the top of the 10th. Joey Ortiz’s sacrifice bunt advanced courtesy runner Brice Turang and Yelich before Scott struck out Willy Adames and retired Gary Sánchez on a flyout to medium center.

The NL Central-leading Brewers (27-20) used seven relievers after starter Joe Ross left after the first inning because of a low back strain.

“I honestly didn’t want a bullpen game because their bullpen is really good and they can really match up,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “They did a good job matching up against our guys. It was a hard offensive night.”

Yelich stole two bases, including his first career theft of home.

Miami tied it at 2-all on Otto López’s RBI single off Trevor Megill in the ninth. Nick Gordon hit a two-out single, then stole second before López hit a bloop single to right.

“The moment I got to the plate, I was looking to make solid contact,” López said in Spanish. “It wasn’t that hard hit but fortunately it dropped to give us the tie.”

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers kept Milwaukee hitless until Andruw Monasterio’s solo shot with two outs in the fifth that broke a scoreless tie. The drive by Monasterio sailed above Miami center fielder Chisholm’s leap at the wall.

Yelich drew a one-out walk against Weathers in the sixth, then stole second and advanced to third on catcher Nick Fortes’ throwing error. During Adames’ at-bat, Yelich gradually extended his lead before sprinting for the plate and beating Fortes’ tag.

“Yeli’s play is epic, it’s great,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “Have you seen anything like that? Not too often.”

Gordon’s RBI single in the seventh narrowed the deficit.

Weathers was lifted after seven innings of two-run ball. The left-hander gave up two hits, walked three and and struck out eight.

The Brewers recalled right-handed pitcher Bradley Blalock from Double-A Biloxi and designated right-hander reliever Thyago Vieira for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Reinstated OF Joey Wiemer (right knee discomfort) from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Chris Roller to Triple-A Nashville. … 1B Rhys Hoskins (right hamstring strain) is with the team and participated in running drills before the game.

Marlins: RHP JT Chargois (neck spasms) is schedule to appear in a rehab game with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. … INF Xavier Edwards (left foot infection) went 3-for-7 over two rehab games with Jacksonville Saturday and Sunday.

UP NEXT

LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 0.00) will start the middle game of the series for the Brewers on Tuesday while LHP Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.79) will go for the Marlins.