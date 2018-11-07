Beth, Kerkman, Barca Among Incumbents Re-Elected

KENOSHA, WI–It was a good day for incumbents in Kenosha County, especially Sheriff David Beth. Beth, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger challenger David Zoerner with an estimated 55 % of the vote to Zoerner’s 45 % to win a fifth straight term in office.

In the races for State Legislature incumbent Democrat Peter Barca defeated Constitution Party candidate Thomas Harland with 79 % of the vote. Republican Samantha Kerkman notched 62 % of the vote against Democrat Gina Walkington, and Republican Van Wanggaard received 58 p% of the vote over Democrat Lori Hawkins.

Democrats generally did well in Kenosha County, which Donald Trump won in 2016. Tony Evers, Tammy Baldwin, and Randy Bryce were all top vote getters in the county. Additionally, Kenosha County voters approved the three referendum questions on the ballot-for medicinal marijuana by 88 %, against Dark Stores by 79 %, and city voters approved the public safety levy increase by 58 % of the vote.