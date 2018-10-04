Beth; Zoerner Square Off in Forum

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and his opponent for reelection, David Zoerner squared off in a public forum last night. The two debated many issues facing the department, from school safety to housing federal detainees in the Kenosha County Correctional Facility.

The two also talked about race relations with the department, both through the wider lens of the nationwide discussion and locally as the efforts to hire more minorities as officers in the department is on-going. Beth said that KSD has a great relationship with local minority groups and organizations, while Zoernor says the department could be more involved with groups like CUSH and the Boys and Girls Club.

Zorner was also critical of Beth’s handling of the Andrew Obergon case, while the now convicted murderer was a fugitive from the law three years ago. He claimed that Beth characterized Obergon as a non-threat to the community in the media before Obergon injured a woman prior to his capture. Beth did not address the criticism.

The two are on the ballot for Sheriff on November 6th.