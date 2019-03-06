Betsy Ade from Kenosha Advances on NBC’s “The Voice”

WELL KNOWN STRANGERS live on the air!! Incredible performance. thanks for stopping by!

KENOSHA, WI–There was a familiar face-and voice on T.V. last night. Kenosha’s own, Betsy Ade of Well Known Strangers performed in WLIP’s Studio East. She was the first contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” in an episode that aired last night.

The show asks judges to choose singers from a blind audition to be on their team as part of the show’s competition. Ade was chosen by John Legend and Adam Levine who turned around during her performance.

Ultimately she chose Legend’s team for the “battle rounds” which come next. During the interview part of her appearance, she spoke about being a single mom and how she began her band with her brother.