Bi-County Council Of Governments Discusses Challenges; Opportunities For Area

Elected officials and administrators from Kenosha and Racine counties convened in Racine County for the second-annual Bi-County Council of Governments meeting this past Saturday.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Morning Show that officials were able to discuss common issues and challenges facing their communities.

Kerkman said one of the challenges is making sure the area has enough infrastructure for all the new developments coming in.

The gathering also featured updates from federal and state government representatives, shedding light on the regional implications of the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer.

