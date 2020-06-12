Bi-Partisan Call To Fire Staffer Who Recorded Private Call

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is facing bipartisan calls to fire the staffer who secretly recorded a private telephone meeting between him and Republican legislative leaders last month.

Evers declined to say Thursday what action, if any, is being taken against his staff member who recorded it. Audio of the call was released under an open records request.

The Republicans on the call, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, say the staff member who recorded it should be fired. Democratic Rep. Jonathon Brostoff also says the person should be dismissed.

The staff member has not been named.