Bicyclist Killed in Mt Pleasant Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)—A 53 year old bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle. The accident happened Wednesday evening just before 6:30 PM near the intersection of Fancher Road and Luanne Drive in Mt Pleasant.

A 19 year old Kenosha woman was the driver of the vehicle. The man who was hit died at the scene. Police say that despite wearing a helmet the impact caused a serious and fatal head injury. Intoxicants are not thought to be a factor in the case but inattentive driving may be the cause of the crash.

No citations have been issued.