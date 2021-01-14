Biden Introduces The “American Rescue Plan”

Washington DC — President Elect Joe Biden Thursday, introduced the American Rescue Plan. A $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package designed to support households and businesses through the pandemic.

The plan calls for:

Direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, bringing the total relief to $2,000 including December’s $600 payments

Increasing the federal, per-week unemployment benefit to $400 and extend it through the end of September

Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour

Extending the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until the end of September

$350 billion in state and local government aid

$170 billion for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education

$50 billion toward Covid-19 testing

$20 billion toward a national vaccine program in partnership with states, localities and tribes

Make the Child Tax Credit fully refundable for the year and increase the credit to $3,000 per child ($3,600 for a child under age 6)

Biden hopes his multipronged strategy will put the country on the path to recovery by the end of his administration’s first 100 days.