Biden Visits Kenosha; Takes on “Systematic Racism”

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told residents in Kenosha that the police and protest violence their city has experienced in recent weeks can be part of an awakening that helps the United States finally confront centuries of systemic racism and social discord. Biden said addressing systemic racism in America is something worth losing the election over, but he said he wouldn’t lose.

Biden appeared at Grace Lutheran Church for a listening event after meeting with the family of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha Police officer on August 23rd. In remarks at the community meeting, activist Porsche Bennett told Biden black people just want equal treatment.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha three days ago but concentrated on praising law enforcement and accusing protesters of “domestic terrorism.”