Bike Trail Sexual Assailant Pleads Guilty

KENOSHA, WI–The man accused of assaulting two women of the Kenosha County Bike Trail has pleaded guilty. 32 year old Reginaldo Etienne was set to stand trial on sexual assault charges but entered the guilty plea instead. The incidents happened in March and May of last year along the 9100 block of the trail.

The first assault victim was a 67 year old woman, the second and 18 year old woman. DNA evidence from that second assault led to the suspect. Etienne pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and count be sentenced to as many as 80 years in prison.

Eight other counts were dropped as part of the plea deal. Etienne will be sentenced next month.