Bill Cosby Accused Of Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Former Playboy Model In 1969
June 1, 2023 5:13PM CDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims.
In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino says she passed out after Cosby gave her a pill at a restaurant.
She says she then woke up at the comedian’s home and witnessed him assaulting her friend.
Cosby then raped her, according to the lawsuit.
A Cosby spokesperson says the lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts.”