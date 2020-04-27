Billion Dollar Referendum Stands After Recount

Voting Booths

RACINE, WI (WLIP)—A several days long recount process finally concluded late last week in Racine County. After the dust settled a controversial referendum meant to raise money for facilities upgrades to Racine Unified Schools passed-but by only four votes. The margin was 5 on election night.

While the difference narrowed, there were several ballots on both sides that ended up not being counted, while several absentee ballots needed to be recovered from digital copies after they went missing. In the end the billion dollar, 30 year measure passed 16-thousand-715 votes to 16-thousand 711 votes against. Groups opposed to the referendum can still challenge the results in court.