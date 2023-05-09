AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Bills’ Hamlin Will Put The Millions Raised Into His Charity

May 8, 2023 7:16PM CDT
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $10 million given to online fundraising campaigns by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation.

The decision begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday night football game in January.

Hamlin first started Chasing M’s Foundation in May 2020 when he was still a student playing with the University of Pittsburgh.

His spokesperson said they applied last month for retroactive tax-exempt status for the nonprofit.
