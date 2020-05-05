Birthday Parade Leads to Crash; Arrest; Charges

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A 23 year old Racine man is charged after a crash that left a 45 year old man with major injuries.

Christopher Goodman is charged in Kenosha County with reckless driving causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a vehicle with a suspended license. The crash happened around 3 PM Saturday when Goodman was participating in a birthday drive by parade near the 15-hundred block of 45th Street in Somers.

The man who was hit reportedly came after Goodman’s vehicle, apparently upset over the speed at which he traveled down the road. Goodman is said to have turned his car around, allegedly crashing into the man.

He suffered scattered brain bleeding among other injuries. He was flown by flight for life to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.