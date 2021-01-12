Blake Family To Bring Case to Washington D.C.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The family of the Kenosha man who was shot by a Kenosha Police officer in August, sparking violence and riots in the city, says they will continue their fight despite no charges being filed in the case.

Jacob Blake’s uncle Justin Blake said before a planned Monday march calling for Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey’s firing, that they do not accept Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s decision that what happened to his nephew was justified.

Blake says that the family plans to take their case to our nation’s capital.

The march was held at the municipal building and about 50 people participated.