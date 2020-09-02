Blake Family Holds Block Party

KENOSHA, WI (AP)–An event held at the site where Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer has a community block party feel to it, as those attending spoke about showing support for Blake and his family.

Tables were set up Tuesday where attendees could register to vote, get a haircut, get food, or even get tested for the coronavirus. One table was labeled as a craft table, where people could write messages to put in Blake’s hospital room.

Justin Blake says the family wants justice for his nephew, Jacob Blake, and peace and prosperity for the Kenosha community.

Blake was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 while police responded to a call about a domestic dispute.