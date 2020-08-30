Blake Family Leads March; Makes Passionate Plea for Change

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.

Saturday’s protest came one week after an officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., was among the speakers. He gave an impassioned call for changing a system he says has fostered police brutality.

Meanwhile, the White House says President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday and meet with law enforcement and survey areas of the city affected by protests that turned violent.