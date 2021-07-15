Blake Fined For April Protest; No Criminal Charges Filed

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The uncle of the Kenosha man shot while police were attempting to arrest him last summer has been fined for protesting that officer’s continued employment.

52 year old Justin Blake has been issued a default judgement for disorderly conduct for blocking the entrance of the Public Safety Building in April, protesting the fact that Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged in the Jacob Blake shooting and is still employed by Kenosha Police.

Two others were arrested and given a 150 dollar fine. However Blake reportedly did not cooperate after he was arrested and was kept in a restraint chair after refusing to give things up on his person not allowed in a jail cell for safety reasons.

Instead of imposing criminal charges, prosecutors opted for the civil citation and a court commissioner agreed. The default judgement was issued because Blake did not appear in court and has 30 days to pay the fine.