Blaze Leaves Home Uninhabitable; Thousands of Dollars in Damage

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A Pleasant Prairie home suffered thousands of dollars in damage after a fire Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the area in the southwest side of the village just north of the state line after 7 PM. The blaze began in the attic and caused about 50-thousand dollars worth of damage.

The cause hasn’t been determined but it is not deemed suspicious. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from both sides of the state line responded to the fire.