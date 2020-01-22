Board authorizes DNR to begin drafting water standards

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources board has authorized the agency to start drafting new water quality standards for a range of pollutants.

The DNR wants to create groundwater standards for 16 currently unregulated substances and create limits on chemicals known as PFAS in drinking and surface water. PFAS are man-made chemicals found in a host of products, including firefighting foam.

The changes would mark the first revisions to Wisconsin’s water quality regulations in a decade. The DNR anticipates spending several years on the rules, which could cost municipal and private water systems millions of dollars.