Board Awards Damages for Eminent Domain Ruling

MT PLEASANT, WI–The Mt Pleasant Village Board approved an award of damages for homeowners who are losing their land through eminent domain. Despite residents expressing their disagreement on the issue-and pending litigation-the board of trustees approved $4 million to the property owners.

The land was acquired from seven landowners for road widening around the Foxconn site. The landowners have two years to appeal the decision. Village officials say the award money has been paid out and the owners can use it during the appeals process.

The board also went into closed session to discuss the latest lawsuit related to taking the land-this time from a 400 acre farm that the village declared blighted. No action was taken on that item.

