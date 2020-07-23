Board pushes back Wisconsin fall sports, sets spring option

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The body that oversees Wisconsin high school sports is recommending schools conduct fall sports but delay start dates in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association Board of Control voted 8-3 on Thursday to recommend schools start girls golf, tennis and swimming as well as cross-country on Aug. 17.

Sports that create a higher risk of infection, including football, volleyball and soccer, should start the week of Sept. 7.

The proposal also calls for allowing schools to play their fall sports in the spring.