Board set to order DNR to develop new water standards
MADISON, WI (AP)—The state Department of Natural Resources board is poised to order the agency to draft new water quality standards for a host of pollutants.
The changes would mark the first time in a decade that regulators have amended Wisconsin’s water quality standards. The moves could force municipal and private water systems to spend tens of millions to conduct more testing and upgrade pollution-control equipment.
The board is set to vote on whether to give the department the go-ahead during a Jan. 22 meeting in Madison. The DNR has proposed creating standards for 16 substances that are currently unregulated in groundwater.