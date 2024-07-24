Boat Explosion on Lake Michigan Injures Two, Causes Vessel to Sink

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)—A boat explosion on Lake Michigan injured two people and caused a vessel to burn and sink Tuesday.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit was notified of the explosion and responded, while a good Samaritan transported the injured men to shore, who were later hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation.

The Marine Unit Deputies found the 25-foot powerboat in flames about two miles northeast of Waukegan Harbor, and the vessel burned for 90 minutes before sinking.

The Illinois Conservation Police will investigate the cause of the explosion.