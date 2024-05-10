Bob Ross’ Legacy Lives On In New ‘The Joy Of Painting’ Series

"A Walk in the Woods," the first painting Bob Ross produced for hic iconic show “The Joy of Painting,” sits on display at the home of Modern Artifact owner Ryan Nelson, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Wayzata, Minn. Ross was known for his unpretentious approach to painting on his long-running show, “The Joy of Painting,” but now the painting he completed on his first show in 1983 is for sale for nearly $10 million. Minneapolis gallery owner Ryan Nelson calls it the "rookie card" for Ross. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)

(Associated Press) – When Bob Ross died of complications from cancer in 1995, he had completed about half of the paintings he planned to teach from in a 32 season of “The Joy of Painting.”

In the new series “The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season,” a certified Bob Ross instructor recreates those works demonstrating wet-on-wet oil painting in 30 minutes.

Hankins has the blessing of Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc.

Her parents and Ross co-founded the company together.

Kowalski believes Ross would be proud of the new show and their efforts to keep his legacy alive.