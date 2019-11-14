Body Cam of Kenosha County Board Chairman Arrest Released

The body cam footage of Kenosha Police interrogating and then arresting Kenosha County Board Chairman Daniel Esposito has been released.

Esposito is alleged to have stolen 627 dollars worth of roofing tar from the Kenosha Menards store on November 2nd.

The cam footage shows officers telling Esposito there’s security footage of the incident.

After some back and forth officers ask Esposito if he purposely took the items.

When Esposito couldn’t produce a receipt for the tar he was arrested. He faces a charge of felony retail theft.