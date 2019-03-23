Body Found in Lake Near Kemper

KENOSHA, WI—A woman’s body was discovered on the rocks near Kemper Center Saturday.

The body of a Caucasian woman was discovered at about 3 PM.

Police cordoned off the area while investigators do their work.

No further details are available.

