Body Found in Lake Near Kemper KENOSHA, WI—A woman’s body was discovered on the rocks near Kemper Center Saturday. The body of a Caucasian woman was discovered at about 3 PM. Police cordoned off the area while investigators do their work. No further details are available. SHARE RELATED CONTENT WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/22/19 WLIP K-Town Rewind 3/22/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 3/22/19 Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Judge Temporarily Overturns Lame Duck Laws Kenosha Continues to Deal With Emerald Ash Borer