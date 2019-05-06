Body Found in Mt Pleasant Pond

MT PLEASANT, WI–Mt Pleasant Police are investigating a body that was found in a retention pond. The discovery was made near the 3400 block of South Oakes Road Sunday morning.

Police investigated the area after Fox Lake Police reported that a missing person’s cell phone records indicated that they may have been in the area. Police reports say that family indicated that the person may have been fishing more than a day prior to the body’s discovery. That pond is apparently frequently used for fishing.

The partially submerged body was removed and taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office. An initial investigation did not find anything suspicious.