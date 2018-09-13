Body Found is That of Missing Teen

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha family has confirmed the indentity of the body found washed up on the shore by Carthage as that of the teen who jumped off the north pier last week and drowned.

The teen is identified as 17 year old Donovan Anderson, an Indian Trail High School student. His identity was confirmed by a family spokesperson.

Anderson jumped into the harbor from the pier while he and other teens were trying to take a picture of him going into the lake. He was over taken by the strong currents in the harbor.

His body came ashore nearly a week later after the initial search was called off.

Anderson’s family and friends held a vigil on the north pier Thursday night, a week after he lost his life in the spot.