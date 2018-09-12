Body Found on Shoreline By Carthage College

KENOSHA, WI–Carthage College officials confirm that a body has been found on the shoreline near the campus. The body was discovered around 2 PM by some students who reported it to authorities along the beach behind the Madrigrano Hall.

Officials say that the body is that of a male, and that it had been in the water for more than a day. The discovery comes almost a week after a Kenosha teen was lost in the lake and presumed drowned. The body was not recovered after treacherous conditions made continuing a water search impossible.

It’s unclear when a positive identification will be made. Carthage reported via social media that the individual is not a Carthage student and that investigators believe “it’s related to an incident previously being investigated by the department.” No further details are known.