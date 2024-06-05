Body Recovered from Lake Zurich Home Explosion

Lake Zurich, IL (WLIP)–A home explosion on June 4, 2024, in the 23500 block of North Overhill Road, unincorporated Lake Zurich, resulted in the recovery of an adult male’s body.

The blast, which occurred around 8:30 p.m., completely leveled the residence.

The homeowner, a 77-year-old man, was initially unaccounted for, and the victim’s identity is pending autopsy by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.