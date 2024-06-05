Bohm ties game with homer in 8th, Castellanos doubles in 10th, leading Phillies past Brewers 2-1

A cheese head is shown in the Milwaukee Brewers dugout before their game against the Boston Red Sox during a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

By DAN GELSTON AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos won the game with an RBI double in the 10th inning after Alec Bohm tied the score with a solo homer in the eighth to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After Bryson Stott was intentionally walked, Castellanos lined a double to right off Brewers reliever Joel Payamps (1-2) that scored automatic runner Whit Merrifield and sent the Phillies to their fourth walk-off win of the season.

The Phillies mobbed Castellanos at second base as another packed crowd went wild in celebration of the team’s 43rd win, tops in the National League.

Seranthony Domínguez (2-2) tossed a scoreless 10th for the win.

Bohm opened the eighth inning with a shot off Brewers reliever Elvis Peguero that tied the game 1-all and wasted a fantastic effort by Milwaukee’s bullpen.

J.T. Realmuto showed why the Phillies regard him as one of the toughest players in baseball after he stayed in the game after a foul ball nailed him in the groin. Realmuto was down for several minutes as trainer Paul Buchheit urged the three-time All-Star catcher to “breathe, breathe, breathe.” Realmuto laughed when he said he was trying to breathe but “I was in a lot of pain.”

“Nothing an ice tub won’t fix,” he said.

The Phillies should order some extra ice.

Realmuto bailed out the Phillies when he took a perfect throw from Stott — the second baseman was obscured by new LED lights in right field — and tagged out a hard-charging Oliver Dunn in the 10th to roaring cheers of “JT! JT! JT!”

“They’ve had my back for a lot of years now, so to hear that in that big of a spot, being able to get out of the inning was the most important thing, but that was pretty cool for me to experience that,” Realmuto said.

Manager Rob Thomson — a former catcher — said Realmuto was “one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around.”

“If you’ve ever been hit there,” Thomson said, “it’s not a whole lot of fun.”

Phillies relievers were almost as stout as their catcher — and they spoiled the second night of Rhys Hoskins’ homecoming.

Hoskins tipped his helmet in appreciation of a standing ovation in his first at-bat for the second straight night in his return to Philadelphia. By the ninth, Hoskins was soundly booed by the Philly faithful when he hit against reliever Matt Strahm with one out and runners on the corners. The crowd erupted in cheers when Hoskins struck out.

Strahm got Gary Sánchez to fly out and end the inning.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez struck out three and allowed one run over six innings.

Blake Perkins opened the third inning with a double and scored on Andruw Monasterio’s groundout for the 1-0 lead.

Brewers reliever Bryan Hudson struck out Realmuto and retired Bryce Harper on a lazy flyball in the seventh inning to leave the tying run stranded. Hudson also struck out Cristian Pache and retired Edmundo Sosa on a flyball in the sixth to end the threat.

“They’ve got one of the best records in baseball, so there’s a reason,” Brewers manager Pat Muphy said. “We’ve played them tough twice but playing them tough, you don’t get any points in the win column. It’s all about beating them.”

GAMBLING SUSPENSION

Phillies minor league infielder José Rodríguez was one of five players punished Tuesday for betting on the sport. The Phillies acquired Rodríguez in an April trade with the White Sox for cash considerations. He was on Philadelphia’s 40-man roster and played this season for Double-A Reading.

“We will continue to educate all members of our organization regarding their obligations under the policy,” the team said in a statement.

TAKE TWO

Brewers starter Jared Koenig lasted 1 1/3 innings after he threw just five pitches in a scoreless first inning on Monday and became just the fourth MLB pitcher since 1969 to start consecutive games more than once in a season. It happened twice in the 1970s and Ryne Stanek did it for Tampa Bay in 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies SS Trea Turner will travel with the team to London as he recovers from a strained left hamstring. Turner had started all 30 games this season and was hitting .343 with two homers, 10 doubles, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Thomson said Turner was “pretty close” to returning near his mid-June target date. … OF Brandon Marsh will not travel to London as he recovers from a mildly strained right hamstring. Marsh, hurt during Sunday night’s loss to St. Louis and placed on the 10-day injured list the next day, was not expected to miss much time. … LHP Ranger Suárez will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday but was expected to make his next start after he was struck on his pitching hand on a comebacker and left his last start early.

UP NEXT

The Brewers did not name a starter for Wednesday’s series finale. The Phillies send RHP Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03 ERA) to the mound.

