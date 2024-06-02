Boldt Named Kenosha County Highways Director, Commissioner

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Gregory Boldt as the new Director of Highways and Highway Commissioner.

Currently the Deputy Director of Public Works and City Engineer for Kenosha, Boldt will assume his county role on July 1, pending County Board confirmation.

Boldt, with extensive experience in both public and private sectors, joined the City of Kenosha in 2018 and has led the Engineering Division since January 2023.

He succeeds Clement Abongwa, who moved to a role in Dane County.

Public Works Director Shelly Billingsley praised Boldt’s expertise and managerial skills.