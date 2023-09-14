Bomb Threat Evacuates Libertyville Library As Hoax Call Epidemic Continues

(Libertyville, IL) Another slate of hoax bomb threats was called in this week to libraries, including one in Libertyville. Police say the Cook Memorial Library had to be evacuated late Tuesday afternoon, after the latest threat that turned out to be nothing. Other areas across Chicagoland reported similar hoax threats including Evanston, Schaumburg and Aurora. Late last month, the Warren-Newport Library in Gurnee faced similar issues on three different days. An expanding investigation involving multiple agencies is said to be taking place.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-14-23)