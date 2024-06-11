Bond Set For Illinois Woman Charged In Fatal Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—An Illinois woman remains in Kenosha County jail after an initial appearance Monday for reportedly striking and killing a Kenosha man on Sheridan Road Saturday evening.

37-year-old Sheila Tennin of Waukegan, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, hit-and-run resulting in death, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Troy Wohlgefahrt, was found trapped beneath a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated he had been dragged for several blocks before the driver stopped.

Tennin reportedly told police she heard a “loud thump” when she allegedly struck the victim, who fell while crossing Sheridan Road.

A drug recognition expert reportedly determined Tennin was under the influence of cannabis.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 18, and she faces nearly 40 years in prison if convicted.