Boy Drowns in Lake Michigan; Death Remains Under Investigation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The five year old child who was pulled from Lake Michigan has died.

Kenosha Police say they responded to the Pennoyer Park Beach near the Bandshell around 6 PM Tuesday.

An 8 year old child was rescued from the water and is okay.

Soon after a 5 year old from the same group of children was missing and feared to be in the water.

He was last seen playing in the area near where the Pike River empties into Lake Michigan, which creates riptides dangerous for swimmers.

After utilizing a civilian drone to scan the lake, the boy was found 15 minutes later about 50 feet from shore.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation.

No other details were released.