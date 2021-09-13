Boy Suffers Traumatic Injury in Friday Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A six year old Kenosha county boy remains hospitalized in critical condition after being hit in the head by a projectile hit him during recess Friday.

Alex Hook suffered traumatic brain injuries after a piece of rebar was sent flying by a lawn mower working in a median near the Riverview school in Silver Lake. Doctors performed emergency surgery to remove a piece of the boy’s skull from his brain and he remains in a medically induced coma.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for Hook’s medical expenses. You can donate here.