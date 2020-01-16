Boys Basketball: Bradford Beats Central

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—The Bradford Red Devils improved to 9-4 as they beat Westosha Central 55-48 in a non-conference match.

Maxwell Glass led the Devils with 23 while the Falcons were led by Kenny Garth and Jack Rose who both finished with 12 points apiece.

We’ll next hear the Red Devils on the WLIP Game of the Week Tuesday when they play at Indian Trail.

First Horlick comes to the northside of Kenosha tomorrow. Central plays at Union Grove.